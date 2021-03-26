Hawks never had ‘serious conversations’ about trading John Collins, Schlenk says

“There’s been a ton of speculation out there all along about John, since the negotiations didn’t get finalized last year, on his extension,” Schlenk said. “But we’ve been steadfast that we view John as a big part of our team, a big part of our franchise and like with all our players, we do our due diligence to see what their value is, but I don’t think that you’ve ever heard myself or anybody else in the Hawks organization say that we don’t place great value on John. We do. We never had any serious conversations, with any team, about moving him this year.”

Collins will be a restricted free agent after this season, which means the Hawks will be able to match teams’ offers.