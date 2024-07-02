Atlanta Hawks

Hawks name head coach for NBA Summer League

Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher, left and Nikola Djurišić, right, poses for a photograph after a news conference, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Atlanta.

The Hawks have their NBA Summer League coach. The team tapped assistant Ronald Nored as its head coach for its team set to compete at Summer League in Las Vegas this month.

Nored enters his second season with the Hawks after joining coach Quin Snyder’s staff last season. He has served as an assistant for the Hornets and Pacers.

This is his third time he will serve as head coach at Summer League after coaching both the Hornets’ and Pacers’ Summer League teams.

The Hawks already have confirmed that some of their young players, including this year’s and last year’s draft picks, will be on the roster. That means Zaccharie Risacher, Nikola Djurisic, Kobe Bufkin and Mo Gueye will play in Summer League. Hawks GM Landry Fields said Dylan Windler, who was on a two-way contract last year, also will play.

They will open Summer League against No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr on July 12 before facing the Spurs two days later.

All 30 teams will play at least five games, including four games from July 12-19. After the first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs. The playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game either July 20 or July 21.

Hawks Summer League schedule

July 12 vs. Wizards, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

July 14 vs. Spurs, 8 p.m., ESPN2

July 17 vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

July 19 vs. Bulls, 6 p.m. NBA TV

