Hawks name head coach for NBA Summer League

The Hawks have their NBA Summer League coach. The team tapped assistant Ronald Nored as its head coach for its team set to compete at Summer League in Las Vegas this month.

Nored enters his second season with the Hawks after joining coach Quin Snyder’s staff last season. He has served as an assistant for the Hornets and Pacers.

This is his third time he will serve as head coach at Summer League after coaching both the Hornets’ and Pacers’ Summer League teams.