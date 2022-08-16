Hawks mourn the death of Janet Hill, mother of Grant Hill

Among her many accomplishments, she served as trustee emerita of Duke University from 2006-21, where her son starred in college before his 19-year career in the NBA. Hill was a classmate of former first lady Hillary Rodman Clinton at Wellesley College in the 1960s and spent several decades as a teacher and consultant and served on many academic and business boards of trustees.

Grant Hill was part of the ownership group led by Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz that purchased the Hawks in 2015, and he was enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame three years later.