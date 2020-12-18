Hawks lose steam in second half of exhibition loss to Grizzlies

3. De’Andre Hunter has been a bright spot for the Hawks this preseason, and that continued as he shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range and 8-for-15 from the field to lead team with 22 points. Hunter’s confidence has grown, he said, after all the work he put in during the team’s nine-month layoff: “I worked all summer, all quarantine, whatever, worked on my shot, worked on my moves and things like that. So it’s just when I get in the game, it’s second nature, just shoot it, and whether I miss or make it, I’m going to shoot it again, and I’m confident that it’ll go in.” Also, Trae Young added 15 points and six assists, Cam Reddish added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals and John Collins added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

4. Rajon Rondo made his first appearance for the Hawks after missing the first two preseason games with right knee soreness. He checked in in the second quarter and added five assists in his first five minutes. Overall, he had seven assists and hit one 3-pointer to add three points in a little less than 19 minutes of play.

5. The Hawks shot 100% from the free-throw line in the first half (15-for-15). They struggled in the second half, but overall shot 19-for-22 (86.4%). So far, they’re mostly having success getting to the line – entering Thursday’s game, with the small sample size of two preseason games, the Hawks ranked second in the league in free throws made per game (28.5) and free throw attempts per game (37.5) and No. 8 in percentage (76%).

Stat of the game

17 (what the Hawks were held to in the third quarter, as their offense faded)

Star of the game

Memphis forward Dillon Brooks, who led the game with 24 points, shooting 10-for-15 from the field and 4-for-8 from 3-point range

Quotable

“I think they’re just a tough team, a hard-nosed team. Aggressive, scrappy. I think, if you don’t match that, it’s pretty much over. So I feel like we started out pretty well… Third quarter was weak. We’ve got to just keep that intensity up the entire game and try to get a win.” — Reddish on why the Grizzlies have been a tough matchup for the Hawks