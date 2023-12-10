Hawks list De’Andre Hunter questionable versus Nuggets

He seemed to be finding an offensive rhythm as of late, scoring 20 or more points in four of the last nine games to average 18.6 points.

On top of that, the Hawks have often deployed Hunter on the opposing team’s best wing player. Though the Hawks have preached a group defense mindset, Hunter would likely split many defensive possessions up against Jamal Murray, as well as Michael Porter.

The Hawks have already needed to make adjustments to its rotation with Jalen Johnson out with a left distal radius fracture. They already lack a lot of positional size and Johnson’s absence has exacerbated that.

Should Hunter miss Monday’s game, the Hawks will have to get creative with some of their matchups.

The team should get back Hawks guard Trae Young, who missed Friday’s game against the 76ers with an illness.

The Nuggets enter Monday’s game with their regular rotation intact, with only Vlatko Cancar (left knee; surgery) and their three two-way players listed on their injury report.