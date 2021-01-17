Hawks let big lead slip away in loss to Blazers

3. After tying his career low with four points in a lackluster loss to Utah Friday, held to 1-for-11 from the field, Trae Young looked a little more in-sync Saturday and led the team in scoring, though he still struggled shooting from the field. He finished with 26 points, going 11-for-12 from the line and 7-for-23 from the field (1-for-9 from 3), and had 11 assists for a double-double. Young hit a key floater when the Hawks faced a four-point deficit with a little more than seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, and had another to pull them within two, 108-106, with 18.5 seconds left. Out of a timeout, Young was called for an offensive foul, which hurt the Hawks’ chances at a comeback. “We were right in the game,” Young said. “A couple turnovers late I think just really hurt us. I put a lot of that on me.”

4. Damian Lillard (26.9 points per game) and CJ McCollum (27.6) make for one of the most potent backcourts in the NBA, with a combined 54.5 points per game. Coming into the game, the Hawks knew that duo would score, but limiting Lillard and McCollum to difficult shots would put themselves in a good position. Lillard finished with 36 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, and the Hawks had a tough time containing him. McCollum suffered a left foot sprain in the first half and didn’t play the second half (he had 16 points in the first half).

5. Cam Reddish missed this game with a left knee contusion, so the Hawks were down one of their best defenders (Huerter started in his absence). It wasn’t anything serious, per Pierce, just soreness that Reddish didn’t have time to fully recover from, given they were playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Injuries continue to nag this team, with Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee), Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) and Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) out, though the availability of Rajon Rondo and rookie Onyeka Okongwu has provided a little depth they desperately needed.

Stat of the game

6-for-30 (or 20%, what the Hawks shot from 3 as they struggled to shoot from distance)

Star of the game

Lillard (led the Blazers in scoring)

Quotable

“If you don’t know that it’s hard to contain Dame by now, I mean, everybody in the world knows it’s tough to contain Dame. You’re not gonna stop him. You only try to make it tough on him. He’s going to do what he does.” (Young on Lillard)