Hawks knock down season-high 19 3s to scorch Suns

They never let up when they returned from the locker room at halftime and extended their lead to 43 by the time the benches cleared.

2. On Monday, the Hawks played without Trae Young but lost by just four despite the hot shooting from the Trail Blazers. Wednesday, with Young back into the rotation, the Hawks had one of their best offensive nights of the season.

Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 20 of the Hawks’ 32 assists.

It was Murray who got going early, knocking down a 3 to open the game, before going on to make another. He has made a career-best 98 total 3-pointers on the season and has knocked down 9-of-15 over his last two games. He ended the night with 21 points.

For his part, Young may have started the night slowly, scoring-wise, but he eventually heated up. He scored 20 points after getting into the game by feeding Murray and his teammates early.

3. The Hawks needed to be better defensively. They gave up 19 3-pointers in each of their last two games, allowing shooters to get into their sweet spots.

But on Wednesday, the Hawks opened the game strong on the defensive end. They held the Suns, a 38.8% 3-point shooting team, to 2-for-17 shooting from distance in the first half. They chased the Suns off the 3-point line with much quicker closeouts.

On top of that, they forced the Suns, one of the slower teams in the NBA in terms of pace, to speed up into their shots. The Hawks held the Suns to 47 points in the first half.

Phoenix, the third-best 3-point shooting team in the NBA, finished the game 4-for-28.

4. The Hawks scored a season-high 19 3-pointers, with 10 different players making at least one. It’s the first time this season the majority of the rotation has knocked down at least one triple this year. The Hawks made 57.6% of their attempts from 3.

5. With 7:17 left in the game, Onyeka Okongwu knocked down a 3-pointer and the Hawks’ bench went wild. Okongwu drifted over to the corner after setting a screen for Bogdan Bogdanovic as Murray surveyed the scene. Bogdanovic jogged over to Murray and signaled toward the third-year center waiting in the corner.

Murray sent a no-look pass to Okongwu and the 22-year-old fired away. It was his first made career 3-pointer out of seven attempts. He ended the night with 17 points.

Hawks 132, Suns 100

Stat to know

3000 - Trae Young has 3,000 assists in his career. At 24 years and 135 days, he is the second-youngest player in NBA history (LeBron James, 24 years and 67 days was first) to have over 8,000 points, 3,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

Quotable

“We got to improve all aspects of our defense. We got to do a better job of transition defense, keeping the ball in front, controlling the basketball, defending the rim, rebounding the basketball. So it’s all aspects of our defense that we need to get better at.” -- Hawks coach Nate McMillan before the game

Up next

The Hawks head to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz Friday.