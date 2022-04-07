Hawks’ Kevin Huerter wins Sekou Smith Award

The award is named for Smith, who covered the Hawks for the AJC from 2005-09 before joining NBA Digital as an analyst and multimedia reporter. Smith died in January of 2021 after battling COVID-19. The Hawks dedicated their media room to Smith, naming it the Sekou Smith Press Room, and also launched an annual Hawks-NBA Summer League internship in his honor.

A select local media panel voted Huerter as winner, and he was recognized before the Hawks-Wizards game Wednesday at State Farm Arena and presented the award by members of Smith’s family.