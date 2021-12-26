Hawks’ John Collins, Jalen Johnson added to health and safety protocol

Young has missed the past three games after being placed in the protocol last Sunday, the day the Hawks home game against the Cavaliers was postponed.

Collins had 20 points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes against the Knicks. Johnson had four points and seven rebounds.

De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) remain out with injuries.

The Hawks signed guards Anthony “Cat” Barber and Malik Ellison, of their G-League franchise, to 10-day hardship contracts on Saturday.

The other Hawks current available players are guards Bogdan Bogdanovic, Skylar Mays, Cam Reddish and Delon Wright, forwards Malcom Hill and Lance Stephenson and centers Gorgui Deng and Capela. The Hawks could sign another player to a 10-day hardship contract before Monday’s game.