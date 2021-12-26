Hawks’ John Collins, Jalen Johnson added to health and safety protocol

The hits keep coming for the Hawks.
John Collins and Jalen Johnson became the ninth and 10 Hawks players to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocol when they were placed on the list Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Both appeared in the Hawks’ 101-87 Christmas Day loss at the Knicks on Saturday.
The Hawks are scheduled to host the Bulls Monday at State Farm Arena.
The Hawks’ official injury report ahead of the game is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. but none of the other players currently in protocol were to come off the list Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation. For a player to return from protocol, he must return two negative COVID-19 tests, taken 24 hours apart.
Already in the protocol for the Hawks are: Trae Young, Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams, Oneya Okongwu and Wes Iwundu. Clint Capela came out of the protocol and appeared in Saturday’s game in New York with six points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes.
Young has missed the past three games after being placed in the protocol last Sunday, the day the Hawks home game against the Cavaliers was postponed.
Collins had 20 points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes against the Knicks. Johnson had four points and seven rebounds.
De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) remain out with injuries.
The Hawks signed guards Anthony “Cat” Barber and Malik Ellison, of their G-League franchise, to 10-day hardship contracts on Saturday.
The other Hawks current available players are guards Bogdan Bogdanovic, Skylar Mays, Cam Reddish and Delon Wright, forwards Malcom Hill and Lance Stephenson and centers Gorgui Deng and Capela. The Hawks could sign another player to a 10-day hardship contract before Monday’s game.
