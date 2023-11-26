Hawks’ Jalen Johnson exits game due to wrist injury

WASHINGTON -- The Hawks will have to finish the remainder of Saturday’s game against the Wizards without forward Jalen Johnson.
The 21-year-old exited the game with 9:33 remaining in the second quarter after taking a hard hit from Kyle Kuzma while trying to dunk in transition. Johnson had just stolen the ball from Kuzma after he tried to maneuver past him with a behind-the-back dribble. Kuzma had four turnovers to that point and looked to stop the fast break.
Johnson tried to go up and finish another big dunk. But Kuzma bumped him on his way up to the rim and sent him crashing into the stanchion. When Johnson landed, he fell on his left hand and he immediately grabbed it. He remained on the ground for several minutes before getting up. But he continued to hold his wrist while grimacing in pain.
The Hawks forward eventually stepped to the free-throw line and missed the first of his two shots. He then took the second free throw with only his right hand before exiting the game and going to the locker room.
The team did not provide complete details on Johnson’s injury but ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a left wrist injury. According to a person familiar with the situation, Johnson will undergo further testing on his wrist in the coming days.
