Hawks’ Jalen Johnson exits game due to wrist injury

WASHINGTON -- The Hawks will have to finish the remainder of Saturday’s game against the Wizards without forward Jalen Johnson.

The 21-year-old exited the game with 9:33 remaining in the second quarter after taking a hard hit from Kyle Kuzma while trying to dunk in transition. Johnson had just stolen the ball from Kuzma after he tried to maneuver past him with a behind-the-back dribble. Kuzma had four turnovers to that point and looked to stop the fast break.

Johnson tried to go up and finish another big dunk. But Kuzma bumped him on his way up to the rim and sent him crashing into the stanchion. When Johnson landed, he fell on his left hand and he immediately grabbed it. He remained on the ground for several minutes before getting up. But he continued to hold his wrist while grimacing in pain.