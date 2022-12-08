Hawks injuries continue to pile up, Trae Young misses practice

NEW YORK -- The Hawks have been bitten by the injury bug as of late, with several of their starters sidelined.
Hawks guard Trae Young may be the latest addition to the list after the 24-year-old missed the team’s practice Thursday afternoon.
Hawks coach Nate McMillan said that Young woke up Thursday morning not feeling well. The team left him at their hotel, and he will receive treatment. The team will evaluate where he is Friday as they prepare to face the Nets.
The team already is playing without guard Dejounte Murray, who left Wednesday’s game in the first quarter against the Knicks with an ankle sprain. McMillan said that the team expects to learn more of Murray’s status following an MRI on Thursday.
The Hawks have been without John Collins (right ankle sprain) and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) for the past three games. McMillan said that Hunter was feeling better and did some things, but he did not participate in the walk-through portion of practice.
Should the team have to go without Young in Friday’s game against the Nets, they will be down four of their five starters.
The Hawks and Nets tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center.
About the Author