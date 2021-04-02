Hawks hold on to beat Spurs in double overtime

3. In his second stint with the Hawks, Lou Williams made his debut and demonstrated his ability as a shot creator, something the second unit certainly needs, even if he didn’t have a stellar shooting night. Williams finished with seven points and five assists in about 22 minutes. The Hawks traded for Williams (plus two second-round picks and cash considerations) at the trade deadline, sending Rajon Rondo to the Clippers.

4. After returning from injury, Bogdanovic had been coming off the bench, but he’s making a strong case for staying in the starting lineup with his play recently. After a great game in Phoenix, Bogdanovic finished with a season-high 28 points in Thursday’s win, going an efficient 12-for-17 from the floor and 4-for-5 from 3-point range, adding five rebounds and five assists.

5. The Hawks were missing John Collins, out for at least a week after spraining his left ankle in Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix, plus Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery), De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness). Solomon Hill started in Collins’ stead and had three points and six rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari came off the bench, adding 16 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. At center, rookie Onyeka Okongwu had likely his best game so far with 10 points, five rebounds and a block in about 12 minutes.

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela, right, drives against San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Stat of the game

10-10 (what Clint Capela, who entered Thursday shooting 55% on free throws, shot from the line in Thursday’s win, to go with 28 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks)

Star of the game

Trae Young (scored 15 points in overtime to lead the Hawks to victory, despite tweaking his knee earlier in the game)

Quotable

“Very personally. I feel like I should have hit that floater and ended the game there. So I definitely felt like I let my team down there.” (Young on how personally he took his missed shot to close out regulation, before he responded with 15 points on overtime to lead the Hawks to the win)