John Collins to miss at least a week with ankle sprain

John Collins, who injured his left ankle in the first half of the Hawks’ loss to Phoenix Tuesday, underwent an MRI and has been diagnosed with a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise, the team announced Thursday.
He will not be reviewed for another week, so he will miss at least that much time (the Hawks will be without him for at least five games: Thursday in San Antonio, Friday in New Orleans, then for the first three games of a four-game homestand vs. Golden State Sunday, vs. New Orleans Tuesday and vs. Memphis Wednesday).
Collins has started low-level rehab activities, per the Hawks.