Hawks hold off Lakers as win streak reaches seven

But, a bench unit of Lou Williams, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gallinari and Okongwu plus Young found a rhythm in the fourth quarter, with a dunk by Okongwu (Bogdanovic with the assist), layup by Young and 3-pointer by Williams gave the Hawks a 107-106 lead with 7:26 to play. The Hawks’ bench has been clutch on this win streak, and that continued Sunday, tallying 44 points.

Okongwu ended up with 16 points, 12 of that coming in the fourth.

A 3-pointer by Young gave the Hawks a four-point lead with 53.1 seconds to go. Young and Bogdanovic combined to go 4-for-4 from the line in the final minute, despite the Hawks overall struggling at the line (65.6%, or 21-for-32).

Despite a disappointing 17-25 start to the season, which dipped the Hawks down to No. 12 in the Eastern Conference standings, they’re starting to turn the season around by getting hot at the right time.