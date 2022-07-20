Hawks hire former standout Kyle Korver in front-office role

The Hawks added a familiar face to their front office. The team hired former NBA sharpshooter Kyle Korver, who will serve as the Director of Player Affairs and Development, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The one-time All-Star last served in player development for the Nets but has plenty of ties to the Hawks. He played for the Hawks from 2012-2017 and averaged 10.9 points 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across his five seasons with the team.
One of his best seasons came in 2014-15 when he knocked down a league-best 49.2% of his 3-pointers, which helped earn his first and only All-Star appearance.
The Nets drafted Korver 51st overall in the 2003 NBA Draft but was immediately dealt to the 76ers for cash. In addition to the Hawks and 76ers, Korver has played for the Jazz, the Bulls, the Cavaliers and the Bucks. He retired after he did not re-sign with the Bucks following the 2019-20 season.
