Hawks hire former standout Kyle Korver in front-office role

The one-time All-Star last served in player development for the Nets but has plenty of ties to the Hawks. He played for the Hawks from 2012-2017 and averaged 10.9 points 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across his five seasons with the team.

One of his best seasons came in 2014-15 when he knocked down a league-best 49.2% of his 3-pointers, which helped earn his first and only All-Star appearance.