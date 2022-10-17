Hawks hire agency to find new jersey sponsor partner

The Hawks will hunt for a new partner for their jersey patch sponsor. The team hired an agency for assistance in its search to replace its current partner, Sharecare, for the 2023-24 season.
The Hawks entered a multi-year agreement with Sharecare in August that will keep the digital health company as the jersey patch partner for the upcoming season. The two sides began their partnership prior to the 2017-18 season as part of the NBA’s Jersey Patch pilot program
At the time, they simultaneously launched the Sharecare Movement, a “multi-platform initiative aimed at making Atlanta one of the healthiest communities and Georgia one of the healthiest states in the country.”
Though the Hawks uniform will no longer feature Sharecare’s logo, the company will remain a partner of the team. So, its signage and other assets remain around State Farm Arena, as well as other Hawks’ initiatives.
Beginning in the 2023-24 season, the Hawks and Sharecare will introduce new community programs focused on bettering the well-being of greater Atlanta and beyond.
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com