Hawks hire agency to find new jersey sponsor partner

The Hawks entered a multi-year agreement with Sharecare in August that will keep the digital health company as the jersey patch partner for the upcoming season. The two sides began their partnership prior to the 2017-18 season as part of the NBA’s Jersey Patch pilot program

At the time, they simultaneously launched the Sharecare Movement, a “multi-platform initiative aimed at making Atlanta one of the healthiest communities and Georgia one of the healthiest states in the country.”