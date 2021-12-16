ajc logo
Hawks have won five straight on the road

Orlando Magic forward Ignas Brazdeikis (17) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Caption
Orlando Magic forward Ignas Brazdeikis (17) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks’ win in Orlando Wednesday gives them five straight wins on the road, making them the first team since the 2004-05 Sixers to follow up seven consecutive road losses with five consecutive road wins, per Elias Sports Bureau.

Dating back to Nov. 24, Atlanta (14-14) has tallied wins in San Antonio, Memphis, Indiana, Minnesota and now Orlando. Before this stretch of road games, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 12, the Hawks lost in Washington, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Golden State, Utah and Denver.

The Hawks have a five-game losing streak at home, however, which they’ll look to snap Friday vs. the Nuggets.

