Hawks have won five straight on the road

The Hawks’ win in Orlando Wednesday gives them five straight wins on the road, making them the first team since the 2004-05 Sixers to follow up seven consecutive road losses with five consecutive road wins, per Elias Sports Bureau.
Dating back to Nov. 24, Atlanta (14-14) has tallied wins in San Antonio, Memphis, Indiana, Minnesota and now Orlando. Before this stretch of road games, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 12, the Hawks lost in Washington, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Golden State, Utah and Denver.
The Hawks have a five-game losing streak at home, however, which they’ll look to snap Friday vs. the Nuggets.
Daily Hawks: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about the Atlanta Hawks today.
