Hawks have best shooting night of season in win vs. Raptors

1. By far, this was the Hawks best shooting night of the season, finishing with a season-high 56.8% from the floor (42-for-74) and 52.8% from 3-point range (19-for-36), going 29-for-33 from the line (87.9%). “I thought that was our best win this year, in terms of efficiency, shooting, moving, playing together,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “I thought our defensive intensity was good to see, the spirit. ... I thought the spirit of our guys was really tremendous, and for me, that was really encouraging to see.” They tallied 31 assists, which is one shy of their season-high.

2. The Hawks were up three at the half and opened the second half on a 7-0 run to take a 73-63 lead. With a 35-point third quarter, they entered the fourth quarter up seven and put themselves in position to win the game after still maintaining a solid lead (109-103) even when Trae Young sat for the first four-and-a-half minutes of the fourth quarter. Staying in the game during that stretch was an issue in recent losses to the Lakers and Mavericks, so that’s an encouraging sign moving forward. The Raptors pulled within five points at the 1:41 mark, but a 3-pointer by Kevin Huerter less than a minute later was the dagger.