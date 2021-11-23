Hawks have best home record (and worst road record) in East

Completing the sweep on their five-game homestand after a tough road trip, the Hawks are now 9-9 overall with an 8-1 home record.
That’s the best home record in the Eastern Conference, but they also own the East’s worst record on the road: 1-8. Although playing in front of your own fans has its advantages, a lot of that severe split comes down to strength of schedule. The Hawks played three of the top four teams in the Western Conference, Golden State, Phoenix and Utah, on their most recent road trip, in addition to a good Denver team.
On the following homestand, they beat the shorthanded Milwaukee and Boston and the rebuilding Magic and Thunder, plus a solid Charlotte team. The next step for the Hawks, coach Nate McMillan said after the win vs. Oklahoma City Monday night, is to get that success at home to translate to the road (the Hawks play in San Antonio Wednesday and in Memphis Friday).
“Now we’re back at .500,” McMillan said. “We have to take this play out on the road and get some wins on the road. Just respect how the guys bounced back and were able to get all five games here at home. Now we have to go back out on the road.”
