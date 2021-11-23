Hawks have best home record (and worst road record) in East

That’s the best home record in the Eastern Conference, but they also own the East’s worst record on the road: 1-8. Although playing in front of your own fans has its advantages, a lot of that severe split comes down to strength of schedule. The Hawks played three of the top four teams in the Western Conference, Golden State, Phoenix and Utah, on their most recent road trip, in addition to a good Denver team.

On the following homestand, they beat the shorthanded Milwaukee and Boston and the rebuilding Magic and Thunder, plus a solid Charlotte team. The next step for the Hawks, coach Nate McMillan said after the win vs. Oklahoma City Monday night, is to get that success at home to translate to the road (the Hawks play in San Antonio Wednesday and in Memphis Friday).