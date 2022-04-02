Hawks great Lou Hudson to enter Basketball Hall of Fame

Explore Hawks great Lou Hudson dies

Hudson, who died in 2014, will be enshrined posthumously as a selectee from the veterans committee. Hudson was selected fourth overall by the St. Louis Hawks in 1966, played 11 seasons with the franchise in St. Louis and Atlanta and is third on the franchise’s all-time scoring list with 16,049 points.

The top two scorers in franchise history - Dominique Wilkins and Bob Pettit - join Hudson, Pete Maravich and Dikembe Mutombo as players with retired jersey numbers.