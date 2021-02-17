De’Andre Hunter’s return to Hawks still weeks away

Dunn, who has yet to make his Hawks debut, has had problems with both his right knee and his right ankle. Per the Hawks, Dunn had an MRI done earlier this week and underwent a PRP injection to address the discomfort in his right knee. After a two-day period of rest, he will continue his return-to-play rehab from the arthroscopic right ankle surgery he went through in late December.

The Hawks said his status will be updated as appropriate, but did not offer a rough timeline of when he’s expected back. It’s certainly a tough blow for Dunn, who has struggled to return to full health for a while now, and the Hawks, who could use Dunn’s contributions on defense.