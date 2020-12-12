Hawks give injury updates; Dunn expected to miss first two games

Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee) “has begun participating in individual workouts with contact, progressing towards live team practice,” per the team, but he will not be reviewed again until Dec. 28. The Hawks’ season begins Dec. 23 in Chicago, then they play in Memphis on Dec. 26, then they host the Pistons Dec. 28, which is the first game after Dunn re-evaluation.

Okongwu (inflammation, sesamoid bone, left foot) seems closer to a return, as he “has begun participating in modified team practice with contact, progressing towards unlimited team practice,” according to the Hawks. He will be re-evaluated sooner, on Dec. 18.