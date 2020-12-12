Hawks give injury updates; Dunn expected to miss first two games

The Hawks provided injury updates on Kris Dunn and Onyeka Okongwu Saturday, and it appears Dunn’s recovery timeline will cause him to miss the first two games of the season.
Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee) “has begun participating in individual workouts with contact, progressing towards live team practice,” per the team, but he will not be reviewed again until Dec. 28. The Hawks’ season begins Dec. 23 in Chicago, then they play in Memphis on Dec. 26, then they host the Pistons Dec. 28, which is the first game after Dunn re-evaluation.
Okongwu (inflammation, sesamoid bone, left foot) seems closer to a return, as he “has begun participating in modified team practice with contact, progressing towards unlimited team practice,” according to the Hawks. He will be re-evaluated sooner, on Dec. 18.
Tony Snell is also out injured (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot & not with team – self-isolating) but hasn’t been reviewed since the prior injury update on Nov. 30. He has not tested positive for COVID-19, but is self-isolating since he was exposed to someone who has, which is why the Hawks have not been able to re-evaluate him yet.