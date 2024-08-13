Breaking: ‘Alert’ level emergency issued, then terminated at Plant Vogtle
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks get four-game schedule for NBA Cup

Will play in East Group C with Celtics, Cavaliers, Bulls and Wizards
The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown at the players entrance to the practice facility in the Brookhaven area, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown at the players entrance to the practice facility in the Brookhaven area, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
12 minutes ago

The Hawks’ four Group Play games in the NBA Cup, formerly the In-Season Tournament, will be against the Celtics, Cavaliers, Bulls and Wizards. The five teams will compete in East Group C.

The games will be played on Tuesday and Friday nights in November.

The schedule will be:

Hawks at Celtics, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

Hawks vs. Wizards, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

Hawks at Bulls, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers, Nov. 29, 2:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available starting on Friday.

Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The team with the best standing in Group Play games in each of the six groups and two wild cards (the team from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in its group). The Knockout Rounds will consist of single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals (played in NBA team markets on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11) and Semifinals and Championship (played in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, respectively). The Knockout teams will compete for a prize pool and the NBA Cup championship trophy.

The Hawks’ broadcast schedule on Bally Sports Southeast will be announced at a later date. The four Group Play games will be aired 92.9 FM The Game.

The groups are:

East Group A: Knicks, Magic, 76ers, Nets, Hornets

East Group B: Bucks, Pacers, Heat, Raptors, Pistons

East Group C: Hawks, Celtics, Cavaliers, Bulls Wizards

West Group A: Timberwolves, Clippers, Kings, Rockets, Trail Blazers

West Group B: Thunder, Suns, Lakers, Jazz, Spurs

West Group C: Nuggets, Mavericks, Pelicans, Warriors, Grizzlies

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks to play four exhibition games
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2024 season
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why seeding for the expanded College Football Playoff isn't as simple as counting from 1...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta TV sports listings2h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks to play four exhibition games
Hawks waive center Bruno Fernando, add two-way player
Hawks and State Farm Arena add new executive to oversee facilities
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory