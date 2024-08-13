Hawks get four-game schedule for NBA Cup

The Hawks’ four Group Play games in the NBA Cup, formerly the In-Season Tournament, will be against the Celtics, Cavaliers, Bulls and Wizards. The five teams will compete in East Group C.
The games will be played on Tuesday and Friday nights in November.
The schedule will be:
Hawks at Celtics, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.
Hawks vs. Wizards, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
Hawks at Bulls, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers, Nov. 29, 2:30 p.m.
Tickets will be available starting on Friday.
Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The team with the best standing in Group Play games in each of the six groups and two wild cards (the team from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in its group). The Knockout Rounds will consist of single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals (played in NBA team markets on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11) and Semifinals and Championship (played in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, respectively). The Knockout teams will compete for a prize pool and the NBA Cup championship trophy.
The Hawks’ broadcast schedule on Bally Sports Southeast will be announced at a later date. The four Group Play games will be aired 92.9 FM The Game.
The groups are:
East Group A: Knicks, Magic, 76ers, Nets, Hornets
East Group B: Bucks, Pacers, Heat, Raptors, Pistons
East Group C: Hawks, Celtics, Cavaliers, Bulls Wizards
West Group A: Timberwolves, Clippers, Kings, Rockets, Trail Blazers
West Group B: Thunder, Suns, Lakers, Jazz, Spurs
West Group C: Nuggets, Mavericks, Pelicans, Warriors, Grizzlies
About the Author