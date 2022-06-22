Hawks’ game plan set ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft

“That doesn’t necessarily make or break whether you draft them or not,” Fields said. “It just gives you a clearer picture on how far they need to develop to where you think they’ll be ready and also like just set a time frame from their age standpoint.”

Combined Shape Caption The Hawks picked Jalen Johnson, right, in the first round in the 2021 draft. He was the 20th overall selection. AP file photo Credit: AP Credit: AP Combined Shape Caption The Hawks picked Jalen Johnson, right, in the first round in the 2021 draft. He was the 20th overall selection. AP file photo Credit: AP Credit: AP

Atlanta has the 16th pick in this year’s draft and that may come with fewer bells and whistles than the top 10. So the Hawks have to weigh all of the options available when it comes to the players available after the 14 lottery teams and the Hornets make their pick.

So though the Hawks have talked about picking players based on the team’s needs, they have tried to avoid getting caught up in that line of thinking.

“There’s always a fine line and you have those discussions for sure,” Fields said. “But there’s only a few times each year where you can really upgrade your team and one of those is the draft. And in this league, you need talented players to win basketball games.

“So, we try not to get too caught up in positional needs in the draft. It is still very much the best player available approach and how that looks. If it fits with the need, fantastic, but at the end of the day we have to categorize too where that drop-off is and maybe at that point need becomes more important.”

Though the Hawks feel comfortable picking at No. 16, they have and are still testing the waters for potential trade opportunities to move up in the draft. They have checked the pulses of other teams to see what they could get in return.

Combined Shape Caption Hawks power forward John Collins has trade value. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Hawks power forward John Collins has trade value. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The Hawks have been linked to potential deals with several other teams, with star forward John Collins listed as a prominent trade piece.

“We feel great at 16 but if there’s a chance for us to move up and get a player that we really like there or if there’s a chance for us to move back and get something in compensation for that, that’s what we’re gonna do because that’s ultimately going to help us get better and more than just on the court,” Fields said.