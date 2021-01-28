Hawks force overtime but fall to Nets

3. Cam Reddish has struggled shooting the ball so far this season, shooting 35.8% from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range entering Wednesday’s game, but he had a strong performance with 24 points and had some great finishes at the rim – including a clutch left-handed finish to tie the game at 116 at the end of regulation. Reddish had missed four games from Jan. 16-26 with injuries. “We needed what he brought tonight,” Pierce said. “A downhill attacking mentality. ... I thought he played solid. I didn’t think he forced anything. I thought he had an ability to get by guys and he did that. Defensively, he’s always been a guy that we want to try and use on some of their elite players.”

4. This was the second time this season that four Hawks players scored 20-plus points, with the first time also occurring in an offensive battle vs. Brooklyn on Dec. 30. This time, Trae Young led with 28 points (7-for-22 field goals, 11-12 free throws, Reddish had 24, John Collins had 21 and De’Andre Hunter had 21.

5. The Hawks are 0-3 on the second night of back-to-backs this season. They struggled last year, too, on the second night of back-to-backs, going 2-10.

Stat of the game

89 (what the Nets’ new “Big Three” combined to score, with Durant’s 32, Harden’s 31 and Kyrie Irving’s 26)

Star of the game

Durant (led the Nets in scoring and had two key dunks in overtime)

Quotable

“We can play with anybody. ... We’ve got to find some ways to win at the end.” (Reddish on how the Hawks competed against one of the better teams in the East)