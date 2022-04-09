Hawks falter vs. Heat as play-in race remains tight

Kyle Lowry (16 points, five rebounds) capitalized after a bad pass from Young, then Tyler Herro (15 points, nine assists, five rebounds) hit a 3-pointer to to put the Heat in front, 109-107, with 1:44 to play after another Young turnover. Lowry beat Bogdanovic (25 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, plus-two) then found an open Bam Adebayo (24 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals) for a dunk. Danilo Gallinari (seven points, two rebounds) missed a 3-point attempt as the final minute wound down.

“We didn’t execute the last five minutes of the game and their pressure, I thought, sped us up,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “We had some turnovers late in this game and that was the difference in this game. ... Our defense, I thought, was pretty good. Offensively, we just did not get what we wanted the last five minutes of this game.”

Caption Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The fourth quarter was a draw, 22-22, but the Hawks were the ones who needed a win, had a late lead and let it slip away.

3. With the Heat already having clinched the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, it seemed a possibility Miami may rest its stars against Atlanta. But they certainly didn’t take it that direction, going with their normal starting lineup (Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Adebayo, Lowry and Max Strus). Butler played 37 minutes, Martin played 26, Adebayo played nearly 33, Strus played 27 and Lowry played 31, with Herro playing 32 coming off the bench.

4. In the third quarter, Young picked up his 15th technical foul of the season, with a 16th typically garnering a one-game suspension. According to a league spokesman, Young would not be suspended for the play-in tournament, however, if he were to pick up his 16th technical foul against the Rockets.

5. Typically a good 3-point shooting team (No. 2 in the league at 37.2%, behind the Heat at 37.9%, the Hawks had an off-shooting night. They shot 8-for-34 from 3-point range (23.5%) to the Heat’s 42.3% (11-for-26), and went 2-for-10 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. Overall, the Hawks shot 47.7% from the floor to the Heat’s 55.6%, with De’Andre Hunter (1-for-7 field goals, two points) and Gallinari (3-for-9 FG) particularly struggling.

Heat 113, Hawks 109

Stat of the game: Five (the number of Hawks turnovers, out of 15 total, committed in the fourth quarter, which proved costly)

Star of the game: Adebayo (led the Heat in scoring with 24 points, adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals)

Quotable: “... We lost another game that we should not have, and that’s it.” (Bogdanovic on the Hawks giving up the lead in the final five minutes)