Hawks fade in road loss to Nets

“They played very well, made a lot of shots,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “Some breakdowns when they got open looks that good shooters will make you pay for. And then some other ones were, I thought we were close to them. But I think their size too, it’s deceiving when you close on them. So they can shoot over you.”

2. Of the Nets, Bridges seemed to have the least resistance from the Hawks and seemingly got whatever shot he wanted. Since the Nets acquired Bridges in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns, the 26-year-old has been hot, even acquiring the nickname “Brooklyn Bridges” from Nets fans.

He made five of his eight attempts from distance, going on to score 42 points by the time Nets coach Jacques Vaughn cleared his bench with 3:08 left in the game. It’s the second time in three games that Bridges has piled up a 40-point game as he continues to average 26.8 since the trade.

“He was playing with an All-NBA player, Hall of Fame player and he was more of a complimentary player,” Snyder said. “He wasn’t the first or second option on that team. And clearly, he’s been working and he’s been efficient forever. He’s made those threes. He’s just more aggressive right now because he has to be and its credit to him.”

3. The Hawks went to the locker room at halftime down just 59-54 but they’d already begun to fall out of an offensive rhythm. When they returned, they struggled to hit their shots and the Nets got back to the other end quickly.

Though the Hawks crossed the 100-point mark for the 52nd straight game this season, the offense fell stagnant. They knocked down 10 of their 18 overall shot attempts but struggled to hit shots from outside, going 2-of-8 from 3.

The Hawks ended the night with their eighth-lowest field-goal percentage of the season at 42.9. They’re 1-8 when they shoot under 43% overall.

4. Hawks guard Trae Young had a quiet night. He scored 10 points on a season-low 25% shooting. It’s the second straight game that Young has had a tough night shooting.

Jalen Johnson returned to the rotation for the first time in seven games after dealing with a minor groin strain and minor hamstring strain.

De’Andre Hunter missed the game due to left knee soreness.

5. The Hawks had a chance to create some separation from the Raptors, who tied them for the eighth spot two games ago. But the Hawks’ loss to the Nets on Friday further jeopardized their spot in eighth.

The play-in race has already been tight leading into the night between the Hawks, Raptors and Bulls, who sit in the tenth spot. The Bulls won their game against the Hornets and climbed within one game of eighth place.

The Hawks play the Bulls on Tuesday. With just five games remaining in the regular season, every game is a must win for the Hawks. But with the Bulls winning two of the three previous meetings, the Hawks have even less room for error.

Nets 124, Hawks 107

Stat to know

0 -- The Hawks are 0-11 when allowing their opponent to shoot 45% or higher from 3-point distance.

Quotable

“Just the overall feeling for me is you’re disappointed, it’s a big game. But I thought we competed throughout the game, even the guys that came in at the end. So I’m proud of us for that.”” -- Hawks coach Quin Snyder.

