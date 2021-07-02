Hawks faced with first elimination game this postseason

“We know the importance of this game, and we’ve tried to prepare our guys for that,” McMillan said in his pregame press conference. “Really, you get this and you really have two chances to win one.”

Despite entering this series with a 5-2 road record in the playoffs, the Hawks have dropped two straight on the road. Now for the first time this postseason, the Hawks can not lose another game if they want to reach their first NBA Finals since 1961.

“Basically, it is a must-win game for us. That’s what it comes down to,” McMillan said after the 123-112 loss. “That’s what this game means if you drop it, as we did tonight, and it’s a must win for us. It’s a one-game season for us. So we know what we have to do. We’ve got to get back home and get ourselves ready to take care of business at home.”

Each team played Game 5 without its star, but the Bucks’ supporting cast was more physical and the Hawks got put in an early hole that they couldn’t climb out of.

Fortunately for the Hawks, the punch of Brook Lopez’s 33-point night and the Milwaukee faithful’s cries didn’t kill their confidence.

The fire the Bucks came out with after losing by 22 two nights before was expected, Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said.

“We know they’re great players and they’re elite players,” he said. “They also have other guys around Giannis (Antetokounmpo). They knew they had to step up. Now it’s our turn.”

With the Hawks once down by 20 in the first half, Bogdanovic and John Collins were able to hit shots and get stops on defense in the second quarter to cut it to a nine-point halftime deficit.

Playing from behind does not discourage the Hawks. Twice in the Philadelphia series, they came back from 18-point deficits.

“No one in the locker room lost their confidence, even tonight after a bad start, even after the game,” Bogdanovic said. “It’s a different series obviously. We want to keep believing.”

Since McMillan took over in March, the Hawks’ rally cry has been to believe. It’s what helped them build one of the best records in the final two months of the regular season, have success in Madison Square Garden and pull off comebacks against the Sixers.

Though they’re in a spot that they haven’t been in this postseason, the preparation will largely stay the same McMillan said.

“We dropped this game,” he said. “We weren’t good. We’ll look at video of the things that they did, the things that we didn’t do and errors we need to improve on, and get ourselves ready for the game. It’s win or go home for us.”

The Hawks are aware of the situation they find themselves in and will have to win in State Farm Arena for the fifth time this postseason.

“We are excited to play at home,” Bogdanovic said. “It’s not going to be hopefully the last game playing in front of our home crowd.”