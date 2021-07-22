Hawks extend qualifying offer to John Collins

The first was to lock up Nate McMillan as head coach, as the team removed the interim tag from this title the day after the season. The second was, as expected, to extend a qualifying offer to John Collins, which will make the forward a restricted free agent, a person familiar with the situation confirmed. The offer was extended Thursday.

According to The Athletic, which first reported the offer, the qualifying offer is for approximately $7.7 million. However, that is only a formality, as it allows the Hawks and Collins to work out a new contract or gives the Hawks the ability to match any offer from another team once NBA free agency begins.