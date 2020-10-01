Hawks end minicamp early

Team bonding was the main goal throughout the minicamp, and Pierce thought they achieved that. Per Pierce, the team took Saturday and Tuesday off from their usual two-hour, intensive practices, but otherwise took advantage of the one hour of 5-on-5 activity permitted per day.

“I thought our guys were tremendous," Pierce said. "I thought they truly maximized the experience. You can overstay your welcome, and I thought we had it planned out extremely well to where it didn’t get still. Every day when we left the court, guys were wanting more and not ready to stop and I think that’s a good sign.

"You want to compete, you want to compete at a high level, and you don’t want to compete until you’re fatigued. You want to compete knowing that you left everything on the court and when it ends, you feel good about that, not ‘Let’s go and let’s keep going,' and I think we did the same thing off the court. We had enough activity to get us out of the hotel but to get us together.”