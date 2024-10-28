Hawks drop first game of season with road loss to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-104 on Sunday night in a matchup of teams that had won their first two games.

Gilgeous-Alexander fell just short of what would have been his third career triple-double.

Trae Young had 24 points and eight assists for the Hawks. He only attempted 14 shots while being harassed by Oklahoma City’s guards. He had at least 30 points and 10 assists in each of his first two games.