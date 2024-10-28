Hawks drop first game of season with road loss to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-104 on Sunday night in a matchup of teams that had won their first two games.
Gilgeous-Alexander fell just short of what would have been his third career triple-double.
Trae Young had 24 points and eight assists for the Hawks. He only attempted 14 shots while being harassed by Oklahoma City’s guards. He had at least 30 points and 10 assists in each of his first two games.
Zaccharie Risacher, the French forward who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, had 13 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu and Garrison Mathews each had 14 points, David Roddy had 10 points and Clint Capela had 10 rebounds.
Chet Holmgren had 25 points, nine rebounds and six blocks and Jalen Williams added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City outscored Atlanta 39-18 in the fourth quarter. The Thunder made 14 of 23 field goals in the final period while Atlanta made 6 of 20.
The Hawks were missing several players including D’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation), Dominick Barlow (not with team), Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation, Seth Lundy (left ankle sprain) and Cody Zeller (not with team).
