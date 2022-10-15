Hawks drop exhibition finale to Pelicans

The Hawks opened the game with a front court of De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu. But that proved too porous as they allowed Jonas Valaciunas to cut and roll to the basket when they weren’t looking to help the Pelicans get out to a 40-24 lead.

Toward the end of the first quarter, Frank Kaminsky entered the game and helped to close off the interior. He helped to hold the Pelicans to 1-of-5 shooting overall in the first three minutes of the second quarter.

“Well, I thought our second unit came in and, as you just mentioned, settle things down,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “I thought they jumped on us really quick, putting up a 40-point quarter, we just can’t give up that type of quarter. And I thought our second unit came in, got some stops, was able to get some movement and score and get us back into the game. And that was good to see. I liked the way we responded to that, that challenge. And I thought a second group came in did a good job with that.”

By the time Kaminsky sat with 4:58 remaining in the second quarter, the Hawks had erased the 16-point deficit and took a one-point lead. The team went on to outscore the Pelicans 43-24 in the half.

Dejounte Murray provides the right offensive and defensive spark

The Hawks had another solid performance from Dejounte Murray, who took control when the Hawks returned to the court following the first quarter.

Murray led the Hawks in scoring, putting up 18 points in 19 minutes. Most of Murray’s damage came in the second quarter, where he scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor, with two of those shots coming from long range.

The Hawks also tasked Murray with helping to slow down Brandon Ingram, who was responsible for the Pelicans firestorm in the previous frame. The 2020 Most Improved Player made all four of his shot attempts to push the Pelicans ahead.

But with, Murray slowing him down, Ingram made two of his four shot attempts as the Hawks held the Pelicans to 36% shooting overall.

“I thought DJ responded to that challenge,” McMillan said. “And he took Ingram in that second quarter and guarded him and kind of settled the team down. He started to initiate offense for us, create opportunities score, and get us back into the game.”

Defensive lulls leave the Hawks chasing

Over the course of the team’s four exhibition games, the Hawks have gotten into the habit of falling into defensive lulls. While that can be a natural part of the game, the team is looking to avoid dropping into deep holes that they need to dig out of.

“I think it’s just on the defensive and I think that’s what’s gonna set us up offensively and you know, if we get stops, it’s gonna lead to buckets,” Jalen Johnson said. “If we can’t score like, we’ll live with that. But you know, getting stops leads to transition and other opportunities.”

After allowing the Pelicans to score 40 points in the first quarter, they came back and dropped 43 of their own.

But over the course of an 82-game season, that method of playing can take its toll.

So, they’ll continue looking to get those necessary early stops.

“Just locking into a game plan,” Hawks guard Aaron Holiday said. “Honestly, just playing hard, it’s gonna happen. Obviously, in the NBA, there’s a lot of talented guys, but just try to stay locked in on defense, and know our personnel.”

Jalen Johnson finds a rhythm following early preseason absence

Despite missing the first two exhibition games, the 20-year old settled in.

Johnson ended the night with 12 points, after making 5-of-8 shot attempts from the floor. He looked confident in knocking shots down from long range, as well. He took advantage of Murray’s ability to draw defenders in and the veteran point guard empowered Johnson to keep taking his shots.

The former Duke Blue Devil ended up making another shot from deep later in the game as he played with some of the team’s younger players.

“Yeah, I think I think it’s been good,” Johnson said. “Just being able to fit in with both units, I think it just helps with what I do (and) what I bring. So it felt good running out, both units.”

He also had six rebounds while setting up his teammates with three assists. The Hawks have empowered Johnson to push the ball transition, especially after he competes on the glass for rebounds.

“Yeah, you know, if is there, ‘of course do it,’” Johnson said. “I’m not gonna force anything. ... If we’re trying to get into a set or something, I’m going to outlet it but we’re just free flowing. Yeah, I’m comfortable with just taking the ball and pushing it in transition and creating something for others. Absolutely.”

Hawks take a long look at the younger guys

While the Hawks wanted to give their rotational guys as many minutes as possible to adjust, they also wanted to take a longer look at some of their other players.

So, they sat their starters at the beginning of the second half, then rested their more veteran rotational players later in the third quarter.

Now though, Hawks fans can expect to see the real deal as the team open its regular season on Wednesday.

Quotable

“We wanted to match him up against Ingram in that second half to just see him guard, a player like that and get some size and really just give him the opportunity to take on that challenge. So, I thought he did a good job, you know, I thought he was aggressive. He was able to knock down some shots, rebound the basketball, as well as initiate some offense in transition.” — Nate McMillan on Jalen Johnson’s night

Fact to know

McMillan is currently 18th in regular-season wins all-time as a head coach. He trails Cotton Fitzsimmons (16th, 832), and Gene Shue (17th, 783).

Up next

The Hawks open a three-game homestand to start the regular season on Wednesday night against the Rockets.