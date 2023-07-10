Hawks down Nuggets, even summer league record

LAS VEGAS - The Hawks picked up their first win at the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League by defeating the Nuggets 96-93 Sunday with some strong nights from several players.

Guard Tyrese Martin lead the team in scoring with 21 points. He made 8 of 12 attempts from the floor as he looks to make his case for the Hawks to guarantee his contract before July 29.

The 23-year-old scored five straight points to give the Hawks the lead with 2:48 remaining in the second quarter. He hit a stepback jumper from the elbow, then came back to bury a triple to put the Hawks up 41-39.

Despite several runs from the Nuggets, the Hawks would hold on to the lead for the rest of the game.

Rookie guard Kobe Bufkin bounced back from Friday’s opening loss to the Kings, with 17 points, five rebounds and six assists. He knocked down four 3-pointers and looked confident leading the Hawks’ offense.

Mouhamed Gueye chipped in 10 points and six rebounds. AJ Griffin scored six points.

