Hawks’ Dejounte Murray could be suspended after bumping official

The Hawks could be without Dejounte Murray for an elimination Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Celtics following an incident with a game official Sunday. Video showed that Murray bumped official Gediminas Petraitis while it appeared he was complaining after the Hawks dropped Game 4, 129-121, Sunday at State Farm Arena.
The Hawks face elimination in Game 5 in Boston on Tuesday as they trail the best-of-seven series, 3-1.
Murray headed directly toward Petraitis as time expired and shouted in the official’s face as he bumped into him. The NBA will certainly look at the incident to determine whether punishment, a suspension or fine, is warranted.
After taking several steps after bumping Petraitis, Murray turned and pointed. Teammate Aaron Holiday immediately intervened and helped escort Murray off the floor with other team personnel.
Murray was not in the Hawks locker room when reporters entered following the game.
Any punishment from the NBA would likely come on Monday.
About the Author
Credit: Photo courtesy of Terri Denson