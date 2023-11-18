Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter ejected from game vs. 76ers

The Hawks had to finish out Friday night’s in-season tournament matchup against the 76ers without De’Andre Hunter.
With 10:27 left in the third quarter at State Farm Arena, officials assessed Hunter with two technical fouls, which resulted in his ejection.
The Hawks forward tried to draw a charge off 76ers center Joel Embiid’s cut to the basket.
The Sixers grabbed the offensive board and went up with the ball with Hunter still laying under the basket. Embiid looked to hit a fadeaway jumper in the lane and fell to the ground. Referees then called Hunter for the foul, his first of the game, and he jumped up to protest the call.
He went over to one of the officials to continue protesting the call and lead official Ben Taylor assessed Hunter with the technical foul. Hunter continued to protest and Taylor eventually tossed him from the game.
Hunter left the game after 18 minutes with nine points and one rebound.
