Hawks compete with Warriors, Clippers to encourage voter registration

The competition will involve four “quarters,” and at the end of each quarter, the team that has collected the most fan pledges to vote (fans participate by texting HAWKS to 26797 to either register to vote or verify that they’re already registered) will receive the John Lewis: Good Trouble Trophy.

“The Voters Win competition is a fun way to encourage fans to use their voices and exercise their right to vote. It’s incredibly important that every member of our community, that is of age, is registered to vote and with 82 days left until the general election, the time is now to make sure you are ready for November,” CEO Steve Koonin said.