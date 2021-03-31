Hawks come up short vs. Suns

3. Battling back from a 16-point deficit, the Hawks got within two, 85-83, after a surge by the second unit at the end of the third quarter, sparked by a steal from Kevin Huerter, which set up Bogdan Bogdanovic for a wide-open 3-pointer. The Hawks made a few clutch shots to keep it close and buckled down defensively, and two free throws by Trae Young tied the score, 103-103, with about three minutes to play. In the final minute, Young missed a layup out of a timeout and Jae Crowder responded with a 3-pointer, and it was all Suns as they pulled away for the win. Young finished with a double-double of 19 points and 13 assists. “They made big baskets down the stretch,” interim coach Nate McMillan said. “They got offensive rebounds. Offensively, for us, when we had possession, we had worked our way back into the game but we had a couple turnovers down the stretch and we missed a couple of open looks and that’s the difference between winning basketball games.”

4. Bogdanovic stayed in the starting lineup, which he has worked his way back into after missing time with injury. He led the team in scoring with 22 points, going 4-for-8 from 3-point range, sinking a 3-pointer with 1:08 to play to keep it close, 109-108. Bogdanovic added six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

5. Phoenix benefited from 23 second-chance points’ to the Hawks’ 11, grabbing 57 rebounds (11 offensive) to the Hawks’ 39 (six offensive).

Stat of the game

23-11 (the disparity between the Suns and Hawks’ second-chance points)

Star of the game

Devin Booker (led the Suns with 21 points)