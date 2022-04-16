Hawks’ Clint Capela suffers right knee hyperextension

Capela went down in pain and immediately grabbed his knee after fouling Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, with Mobley then falling on Capela’s knee. Capela was helped back to the Hawks’ locker room.

Capela had seven points and eight rebounds in 13 minutes before getting injured. He had just gotten healthy after battling Achilles pain for much of this season, has been crucial to the Hawks’ strong finish to the regular season and was key in Friday’s game, given Cleveland’s size and length.