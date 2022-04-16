ajc logo
X

Hawks’ Clint Capela suffers right knee hyperextension

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela dunks during the first half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela dunks during the first half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Clint Capela has been ruled out for the second half of the Hawks-Cavs play-in game Friday, per the Hawks, having suffered a right knee hyperextension in the final minute of the first half.

Capela went down in pain and immediately grabbed his knee after fouling Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, with Mobley then falling on Capela’s knee. Capela was helped back to the Hawks’ locker room.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Hawks

Capela had seven points and eight rebounds in 13 minutes before getting injured. He had just gotten healthy after battling Achilles pain for much of this season, has been crucial to the Hawks’ strong finish to the regular season and was key in Friday’s game, given Cleveland’s size and length.

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Editors' Picks
T’Rhigi Craig Diggs, 3, was struck by a bullet April 1, 2018, and killed. Christopher Cullins, 19, pleaded guilty in a DeKalb County courtroom Friday.

Credit: Family photo via WSBTV.com

Teen pleads guilty in 2018 shooting death of 3-year-old in DeKalb2h ago
After a Clayton County police officer responding to an armed robbery call was shot on Riverdale Road, a case of mistaken identity led to the arrest of the wrong man, police said.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Man wants apology after charges dropped in Clayton County cop shooting
4h ago
Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

Man charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
4h ago
Rashad Richey has offered a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting of 11-year-old D'Mari Johnson at the Golden Glide skating rink.

Credit: AJC Composite

Radio host Richey says personal connection inspired reward in skating rink shooting
5h ago
Rashad Richey has offered a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting of 11-year-old D'Mari Johnson at the Golden Glide skating rink.

Credit: AJC Composite

Radio host Richey says personal connection inspired reward in skating rink shooting
5h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
7h ago
The Latest
John Collins ruled out for elimination play-in game versus Cavaliers
Hawks face elimination for second time in as many games
Can the Hawks translate their home success on the road in Cleveland?
Featured
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers
15h ago
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
10h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top