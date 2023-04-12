Hawks-Celtics complete series schedule set

The Hawks will open their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Celtics on Saturday afternoon in Boston.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven first-round series will be played in Boston on April 18 before the series shifts to State Farm Arena for games 3 and 4. Games 5-7, if necessary, will shift back and forth between the two cities.
Here’s a look at the series schedule:
Game 1 – Hawks at Boston, April 15, 3:30 p.m.
Game 2 – Hawks at Boston, April 18, 7 p.m.
Game 3 – Boston at Hawks, April 21, 7 p.m.
Game 4 – Boston at Hawks, April 23, 7 p.m.
*Game 5 – Hawks at Boston, April 25, Time TBA
*Game 6 – Boston at Hawks, April 27, Time TBA
*Game 7 – Atlanta at Boston, April 29, Time TBA
* -- If necessary
