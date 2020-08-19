Hawks can begin voluntary workouts in September

The NBA and the NBA Players Association came to an agreement, the league announced Tuesday night, for those eight teams to do voluntary group workouts at their team facilities from Sept. 14-Oct. 6 “while residing in a campus-like environment under controlled conditions,” according to a news release. The bubble, or campus environment, will consist of the practice facility and private living accommodations for players and staff, who have to remain on the campus to continue participating in group activities.

According to the league, the agreement includes “comprehensive health and safety protocols that will govern the program for the benefit of all participating players, coaches and other team staff.”