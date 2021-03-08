Hawks’ Cam Reddish out at least another week

Hawks forward Cam Reddish underwent a non-surgical procedure Monday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, the team announced.
Reddish, who has missed the last six games due to right Achilles soreness, will be placed in a walking boot. His status will be reviewed in approximately one week. According to the Hawks, an update will be provided as appropriate.
The Hawks return from the all-star break with a road game against the Raptors on Thursday. They return home for two games against the Kings and Cavaliers Saturday and Sunday.