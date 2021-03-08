X

Hawks’ Cam Reddish out at least another week

Hawks forward Cam Reddish hits LeBron James with a hard foul during the early portion of a Hawks-Lakers matchup at State Farm Arena earlier this season.
Hawks forward Cam Reddish hits LeBron James with a hard foul during the early portion of a Hawks-Lakers matchup at State Farm Arena earlier this season.

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks | 28 minutes ago
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks forward Cam Reddish underwent a non-surgical procedure Monday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, the team announced.

Reddish, who has missed the last six games due to right Achilles soreness, will be placed in a walking boot. His status will be reviewed in approximately one week. According to the Hawks, an update will be provided as appropriate.

The Hawks return from the all-star break with a road game against the Raptors on Thursday. They return home for two games against the Kings and Cavaliers Saturday and Sunday.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.