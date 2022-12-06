Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun has medical emergency during pregame broadcast

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun appeared to have a medical emergency during his pregame segment with color analyst Dominique Wilkins.
The longtime Hawks broadcaster was taken to the back of State Farm Arena, where he was attended to by medical staff. Rathbun reportedly was alert with the medical team.
Bally Sports Southeast shared the following statement with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution regarding Rathbun’s status.
“Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court. Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation.”
About the Author
Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution
Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com