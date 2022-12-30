ajc logo
Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic fined by NBA

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was fined $25,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced by Joe Dumars, the NBA’s head of basketball operations.

The incident occurred at the end of the Hawks’ 108-107 loss to the Nets on Wednesday at State Farm Arena.

Two weeks ago, Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing the game ball into the stands at the conclusion of a 123-122 overtime win over the Bulls on Dec. 11 at State Farm Arena.

