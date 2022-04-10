Hawks beat Rockets, will be No. 9 seed in play-in tournament

2. The rebuilding Rockets have been out of playoff contention for a while and own the second-worst defensive rating in the NBA (116.1), with the third-worst net rating (minus-8.1). So it shouldn’t come as a shock the Hawks’ offense dominated, getting pretty much any shot they wanted. All five starters for Atlanta finished in double-digit scoring: Trae Young with 28 points (plus 11 assists), Danilo Gallinari with 26 points (plus four rebounds and two assists), De’Andre Hunter with 22 points, Clint Capela with 18 points and Kevin Huerter with 11 points (plus five assists). Houston was plucky and has some young talent, narrowing the deficit to seven early in the fourth, but the Hawks kept shooting well and pulled away. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 41 points. Kevin Porter Jr. added 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Hawks shot a season high from 3 at 55.3% (21-for-38), with Gallinari leading the Hawks with six 3-pointers.

3. After a dicey 17-25 start, and despite a tumultuous season, the Hawks have actually finished pretty strong, going 12-5 in their final 17 games.

4. Young’s third 3-pointer set a franchise record for the most 3-pointers in a season (232), surpassing Mookie Blaylock (231 3-pointers in the 1995-96 season). Overall, Young went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc Sunday and is shooting a career-best 38% from 3-point range this season.

5. This was Capela’s first game back in Houston since being traded from the Rockets to the Hawks in February 2020. The past couple months, Capela has been playing more and more like the dominant force he was for the Hawks last season. He finished with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds Sunday.

Hawks 130, Rockets 114

Stat of the game: 55.3% (or 21-for-38, what the Hawks shot from 3-point range, a season high)

Star of the game: Young (led the Hawks in scoring with 28 points and 11 assists)

Quotable: “When you get into the playoffs, everybody’s zero-zero. The records go away. ... Anything can happen. I have confidence in my teammates and myself to go out there and shock a lot of people.” (Young on the Hawks entering the postseason)