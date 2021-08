They’ll play at Miami on Oct. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET) and at Memphis on Oct. 9 (8 p.m. ET), and they will host Cleveland on Oct. 6 (7:30 p.m.) and Miami on Oct. 14 (7:30 p.m.). All four games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast.

Training camp begins Sept. 28, and the regular season begins Oct. 19.