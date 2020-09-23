Hawks announce mini-camp roster

Monday, the Hawks entered their mini-bubble, the only team activity permitted by the league for the eight teams not included in the Orlando restart, and practice officially begins Wednesday.
The two weeks of mini-camp is optional, but almost all players under contract are participating, according to the roster the Hawks released Wednesday morning.
The Hawks’ Core Five players, Trae Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter are on the roster, as are Clint Capela, Bruno Fernando and Brandon Goodwin. Dewayne Dedmon is not participating. Two-way player Charlie Brown Jr. is on the list, as are five G-League players (the league has allowed the eight teams to add up to five G-League players to the mini-camp roster): Armoni Brooks, Tahjere McCall, Mark Ogden Jr., Reggis Onwukamuche and Jordan Sibert.
Skal Labissiere, who will be a free agent, is participating. As expected, Jeff Teague, who will also be a free agent, is not.
Since this plan has been in the works, general manager Travis Schlenk has said he understands certain players who are older veterans (at 31, Dedmon falls into this category) or impending free agents not partaking. DeAndre' Bembry, Treveon Graham and Damian Jones, all of whom will be free agents, are not in the mini-bubble. Nor is Vince Carter, who has announced his retirement.
The staff in the bubble includes: coach Lloyd Pierce, assistant coaches Melvin Hunt, Chris Jent, Greg Foster, Marlon Garnett and Matt Hill, special assistant to the head coach Nate Babcock, VP of athletic performance and sports medicine Chelsea Lane, head athletic trainer Scottie Parker and head strength and conditioning coach Michael Irr.