Hawks announce mini-camp roster

The two weeks of mini-camp is optional, but almost all players under contract are participating, according to the roster the Hawks released Wednesday morning.

The Hawks’ Core Five players, Trae Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter are on the roster, as are Clint Capela, Bruno Fernando and Brandon Goodwin. Dewayne Dedmon is not participating. Two-way player Charlie Brown Jr. is on the list, as are five G-League players (the league has allowed the eight teams to add up to five G-League players to the mini-camp roster): Armoni Brooks, Tahjere McCall, Mark Ogden Jr., Reggis Onwukamuche and Jordan Sibert.