Hawks announce exhibition games for coming season

Hawks fans now can mark their calendars for the team’s return to the court. The Hawks announced the five exhibition games the team will play before the regular season begins.

The team did not host any home exhibition games last season after playing an exhibition series against the Bucks in Abu Dhabi last season. The team also concluded its exhibition season with a matchup against the Pelicans in Birmingham at Legacy Arena, the home of the Pelicans’ G League team.

So, fans had to settle for seeing the team in their open practice before the team’s departure for Abu Dhabi.

Now, fans in Atlanta have the opportunity to catch the Hawks in action before the regular season at least three times. The Hawks will kick off their exhibition season at home, hosting the Cavaliers at State Farm Arena on Oct. 10.

The team will conclude exhibition play against the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Fans can watch the first three exhibition games on Bally Sports Southeast, with play-by-play from Bob Rathbun and analysis from Dominique Wilkins.

The games Oct. 10, Oct. 12 and Oct. 16 will be broadcast on the Hawks’ radio flagship 92.9 FM and the Hawks radio network.

There also will be access to a special ticket offer to the exhibition game Oct. 14, which will take place at Gateway Center Arena, the home of the College Park Skyhawks, the team’s G League affiliate. The offer includes a ticket to the game plus a ticket to a future Skyhawks game for free. Fans can select the Skyhawks game at a later date.

Here’s a look at the team’s exhibition games this year.

Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., vs. Cleveland

Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., vs. Memphis

Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m., vs. New Orleans (Gateway Center Arena)

Oct. 16, 7 p.m., at Indiana

Oct. 20, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia