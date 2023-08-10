BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden is in Utah to mark the anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits

Hawks announce exhibition games for coming season

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Hawks
By
15 minutes ago
X

Hawks fans now can mark their calendars for the team’s return to the court. The Hawks announced the five exhibition games the team will play before the regular season begins.

The team did not host any home exhibition games last season after playing an exhibition series against the Bucks in Abu Dhabi last season. The team also concluded its exhibition season with a matchup against the Pelicans in Birmingham at Legacy Arena, the home of the Pelicans’ G League team.

So, fans had to settle for seeing the team in their open practice before the team’s departure for Abu Dhabi.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

Now, fans in Atlanta have the opportunity to catch the Hawks in action before the regular season at least three times. The Hawks will kick off their exhibition season at home, hosting the Cavaliers at State Farm Arena on Oct. 10.

The team will conclude exhibition play against the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Fans can watch the first three exhibition games on Bally Sports Southeast, with play-by-play from Bob Rathbun and analysis from Dominique Wilkins.

The games Oct. 10, Oct. 12 and Oct. 16 will be broadcast on the Hawks’ radio flagship 92.9 FM and the Hawks radio network.

There also will be access to a special ticket offer to the exhibition game Oct. 14, which will take place at Gateway Center Arena, the home of the College Park Skyhawks, the team’s G League affiliate. The offer includes a ticket to the game plus a ticket to a future Skyhawks game for free. Fans can select the Skyhawks game at a later date.

Here’s a look at the team’s exhibition games this year.

Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., vs. Cleveland

Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., vs. Memphis

Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m., vs. New Orleans (Gateway Center Arena)

Oct. 16, 7 p.m., at Indiana

Oct. 20, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

EPA decision in Alabama raises questions about Georgia Power’s coal ash4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hartsfield-Jackson revamp of concessions to be stretched out over years
1h ago

Credit: AP

Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion approves 265 to enroll in first month
2h ago

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

A family’s grief to be laid to rest along with Korean War soldier’s remains
1h ago

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

A family’s grief to be laid to rest along with Korean War soldier’s remains
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Feds raise hurricane season forecast to ‘above normal’ number of storms
11m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hawks set to take on Magic in Mexico City
Hawks waive former second-round pick Tyrese Martin
Hawks sign veteran guard Wesley Matthews to one-year deal
Featured

Credit: Chris Savas

Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
Louise Florencourt, gatekeeper of Flannery O’Connor’s legacy, dies
3h ago
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top