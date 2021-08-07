Hawks announce Delon Wright trade acquisition

The Hawks announced Saturday afternoon the three-team trade that brings Delon Wright to Atlanta.
Wright comes to the Hawks from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round draft pick that the Hawks will send to the Boston Celtics. In the trade, Tristan Thompson goes from the Celtics to the Kings.
The draft pick is Portland’s second-round pick that the Hawks acquired from the Clippers for Lou Williams in March.
A six-year veteran, the 6-foot-5 Wright was a first-round draft pick, No. 20 overall, in 2015 by the Raptors. He split last season with the Pistons and Kings. He also has played for the Grizzlies and Mavericks. In 334 career games, Wright has averaged 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Acquiring Wright is a move designed to help the Hawks achieve their stated desire to improve their depth at guard before next season.
The Hawks signed Dunn before last season to a two-year, $10 million contract. The guard battled injury all season and appeared in only four regular-season games. The Hawks drafted Fernando in the second round, No. 34 overall, in 2019. In two seasons, he appeared in 89 games and averaged 3.3 points, 3.1 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.