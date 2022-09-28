ajc logo
X

Hawks add to backcourt, acquire 6-8 guard in trade

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

The Hawks acquired guard Vít Krejčí from the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday in exchange for forward Mo Harkless and draft considerations.

The 6-foot-8, 22-year-old Krejčí (pronounced veet kray-chee) averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30 games with Oklahoma City last season. Krejčí was originally drafted 37th overall by the Wizards in the 2020 NBA Draft and then traded to the Thunder.

With the Blue, the G League affiliate of the Thunder, Krejci averaged 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes.

He was named to the 2020 ACB All-Young Players Team after averaging 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes in 37 games with Casademont Zaragoza in the Spanish ACB, Basketball Champions League and Spanish Cup.

The Hawks acquired Harkless in July, along with Justin Holiday and a future first round pick from the Kings, in exchange for Kevin Huerter.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets 4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Missouri expected to attack No. 1 Georgia with more screens
6h ago

Credit: David Richard

A look at Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns, up next for the Falcons
8h ago

Credit: David Richard

A look at Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns, up next for the Falcons
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks Report podcast: What will be Hawks’ identity this season?
18h ago
Hawks’ Hunter focused on improving as rookie contract extension looms
Hawks take advantage of healthy training-camp roster to ramp up competition
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
7h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
10h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top