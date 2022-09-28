Hawks add to backcourt, acquire 6-8 guard in trade

The Hawks acquired guard Vít Krejčí from the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday in exchange for forward Mo Harkless and draft considerations.
The 6-foot-8, 22-year-old Krejčí (pronounced veet kray-chee) averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30 games with Oklahoma City last season. Krejčí was originally drafted 37th overall by the Wizards in the 2020 NBA Draft and then traded to the Thunder.
With the Blue, the G League affiliate of the Thunder, Krejci averaged 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes.
He was named to the 2020 ACB All-Young Players Team after averaging 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes in 37 games with Casademont Zaragoza in the Spanish ACB, Basketball Champions League and Spanish Cup.
The Hawks acquired Harkless in July, along with Justin Holiday and a future first round pick from the Kings, in exchange for Kevin Huerter.
