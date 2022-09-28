Hawks add to backcourt, acquire 6-8 guard in trade

The 6-foot-8, 22-year-old Krejčí (pronounced veet kray-chee) averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30 games with Oklahoma City last season. Krejčí was originally drafted 37th overall by the Wizards in the 2020 NBA Draft and then traded to the Thunder.

With the Blue, the G League affiliate of the Thunder, Krejci averaged 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes.