Gladys Knight, Alessia Cara, Clark Atlanta choir to perform at All-Star game

The game will highlight historically Black colleges and universities, and the small crowd will include students/staff from HBCUs, local healthcare heroes and family and close friends of All-Star players, who will be announced Tuesday. Coverage on TNT begins at 5 p.m., and the skills challenge and 3-point contest will start at 6:30 p.m.

Before the game begins, seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight, a graduate of Shaw University, one of the oldest HBCUs in the nation, will sing the national anthem live from the arena. Grammy winner Alessia Cara will sing the Canadian anthem from Toronto. There won’t be a traditional halftime show, with the dunk contest taking place at that time, as the NBA compresses a long weekend of events into one night.